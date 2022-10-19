See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

In this sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, Chase Chrisley has a very important question to ask his girlfriend Emmy about the future of their relationship. Watch.

Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders.

In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.

"I kind of feel like everything in my life is kind of just like falling into place, finally," Chase says in a confessional. "I got lucky with Emmy because I definitely do not deserve a woman like her."

While enjoying their meal, Chase begins to set up his big moment by reflecting on his and Emmy's relationship journey. "You and I have been doing so good and growing up," he tells her. "And I feel like it's kind of time for us to move forward, take the next step."

He then pulls a black velvet box from his pocket—but instead of an engagement ring, inside is a silver house key. The surprise sparks joyous laughter from Emmy, who is both excited and annoyed by her boyfriend's proposal.

He tells her, "I want you to move in."

Emmy accepts the house key, but not before throwing a jab his way. "That was a tease if I've ever seen one," she jokes, to which Chase responds, "I thought it was a cute way to ask you to move in."

But the show's narrator sides with Emmy about Chase's proposal method of choice, and issues a warning to those who may copy him in the future.

"The old engagement fake out," the narrator states. "You only get to pull that once. Next time, if there's no ring, that box is getting shoved straight up your a--. Them's the rules."

So, it's official. Chase and Emmy are moving in together, and they celebrated the occasion with a good old-fashioned "cheers."

Watch the sweet (and hilarious) moment in the full clip above.

Catch the new episode of Growing Up Chrisley tonight, Oct. 19, at 9 p.m. on E!.

