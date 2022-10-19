Jana Kramer Recalls Smashing Pantry Door With a Bat Amid Ex Mike Caussin's Cheating

In April 2021, Jana filed for divorce from the athlete after six years of marriage, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." The separation was finalized legally the following July.

In November 2021, Jana wrote on Instagram about one difficult part of sharing custody of their kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3: Not getting to spend every holiday with them.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," she wrote. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."

On Red Table Talk, the actress broke down in tears thinking about splitting up the kids' time during the holidays again. "I know we're both in better situations but I think about this year," she said. "My kids won't wake up in my house Christmas Day. That one's going to hurt."

She added, "That's like when I get like, that's not fair," she said. "He took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."