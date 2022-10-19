Kelly Ripa Shares “Ultimate” Response to Kathie Lee Gifford Saying She Won’t Read Her Book

Kelly Ripa only has two words for those who aren't interested in reading her book: Thank you.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host detailed her complicated relationship with late co-host Regis Philbin in her book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. After her memoir was released in late September, Kathie Lee Gifford—who served as Regis' co-host for 15 years until 2000—shared that she wasn't interested in reading the book, adding that she knew "what Regis was to me."
Now, Kelly is focused on being grateful on the audience that is interested.
"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive," Kelly said during the Oct. 18 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in reference to those who have expressed disinterest in the book. "And so, my ultimate comment is, thank you."
She continued, "It's like really hard to get attention on a book that's been out for a couple of weeks, and now it's week two, second week on The New York Times Best Sellers list."
"It's like, thank you," she added. "Because I think that people that read the book will have a very different take on the book."
Kelly's comments come more than a week after Kathie Lee was asked about her take on the actress' memoir.
"I'm not gonna read the book," the Today alum told Fox 5 New York on Oct. 10. "I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet. I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend."
Reflecting on her friendship with Regis, who died at the age of 88 in July 2020, Kathie Lee continued, "We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends. I saw him two weeks before he died and the minute I found out he had passed, I got in my car and drove to their house."
But aside from choosing not to read Kelly's book, Kathie Lee doesn't have much to say regarding the author. "I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody," she added. "I never have and I'm not going to start now. My reality is something completely different from that."