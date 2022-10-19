Meghan Markle Addresses the Biggest Misconception About Her Amid All the "Noise"

Meghan Markle is not letting anyone else's views of her define who she is as a person.
While discussing how successful her podcast, Archetypes, has been at breaking down harmful stereotypes placed on women, the Duchess of Sussex revealed some of the biggest misconceptions that people have about her.
"I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized," she shared in an interview with Variety published Oct. 19. "But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don't treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way."
Meghan said she hopes her podcast will have people thinking, "‘Oh! She's a real person! She laughs and asks questions and approaches things with curiosity.'"
A lot of misconceptions came about for the former actress during her time as a member of the royal family. Though she and husband Prince Harry decided to leave that life behind across the pond in 2020, people still have their fallacies about the duchess and her family.
Last year, Meghan attempted to set the record straight on things that were being said about her and the Duke of Sussex—with whom she shares kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 16 months—during their explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan recently detailed what the days were like for her after the special aired in March 2021.
"Even before the interview, I hadn't been out because I was so pregnant," she told the publication. "But I hadn't really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before."
The former Suits actress said she went to a birthday "extravaganza" for Gloria Steinem and felt a "bit uncomfortable" as she walked into the room alone. That is until actress Pamela Adlon came and greeted her with a warm embrace.
"She toured me around the room, and at every turn, more generosity and love was felt," Meghan shared with Variety. "Maybe it's just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed. It's like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me. The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated."