See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit

"Babe, you're literally weeping," Kaley Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey said after seeing her cry over Selma Blair's final DWTS performance. She said, "I can't handle it. I love her."

You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars.

After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram. 

During the Oct. 17 episode, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, informed her dance partner Sasha Farber that she had received MRI results from her doctors that showed her body was "definitely taking a hit" from the competition—with her citing "intensive bone trauma," inflammation and rips and tears—and that she couldn't continue in the ballroom.

Still, the Cruel Intentions star wanted to have "a last beautiful dance" with Farber, and they performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now," receiving a standing ovation and 10s from the judges. 

After seeing their scores, Cuoco began to cry. So much so that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey asked what was going on.

"Babe, you're literally weeping," he said in the Oct. 18 video. Cuoco then explained she was moved by the moment.

"Because I can't handle it," she continued through tears. "I love her." 

Alongside the video, The Big Bang Theory alum wrote, "Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I cant. I [heart] you @selmablair!!!"

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Scorecard

Cuoco announced on Oct. 11 that she and Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, a baby girl who is due to arrive in 2023. Since then, the Flight Attendant actress has given fans a few glimpses into her pregnancy, posting everything from baby bump pics to snaps of the excited parents-to-be.

To see some of Cuoco's photos, keep scrolling.

A Moving Moment

After seeing Selma Blair receive 10s for her final Dancing With the Stars performance, Kaley began to cry, saying, "I can't handle it. I love her." Alongside the video of her tearful reaction, the Flight Attendant star wrote, "Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I cant. I [heart] you @selmablair!!!"

Future Mom and Dad

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Kaley continued to celebrate by sharing a selfie with Tom along with the word "parents."

Bump Pic

She also gave followers a glimpse into her pregnancy by sharing a new photo of her baby bump. 

Baby on Board

When Kaley announced her pregnancy on Oct. 11, she also shared an up-close-and-personal look at her growing baby bump. (Along with other photos of herself and Tom celebrating the news).

Seeing Double

In a cute photo featuring the actress (and her growing bump) alongside her stunt double, Kaley revealed that she filmed an action movie while "pregnant and horribly sick," adding that her on-set lookalike had to do "all the things as non-pregnant me."

Lifelong Friends

Kaley revealed to fans in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories that she's already introduced her bump a.k.a "bub" to the horses in her life.

Some Much-Needed Rest

Alongside a photo in which she is seen sound asleep, the Flight Attendant star explained that "this was every day between setups."

Pretty in Pink

As a nod to their 2022 Emmys outing, Kaley shared a photo of the couple's red carpet appearance, writing, "Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later."

Overall Happiness

Kaley shared a sweet photo of herself wearing overalls, which also just so happened to match with Tom's attire.

