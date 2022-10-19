Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

One month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Meghan Markle reflected on the special time she spent with the royal monarch in a tell-all interview with Variety.

Meghan Markle is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

One month after the royal matriarch passed away at the age of 96, the Duchess of Sussex is sharing how she and husband Prince Harry are mourning her death.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support," Meghan, who was by Harry's side at the Queen's funeral, told Variety in her Oct. 19 cover story interview. "I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she continued. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

While Meghan shared that it's "been a complicated time," after the Queen's death, she noted that Harry "ever the optimist," said that she's now reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

Looking back on her first official engagement with the Queen in 2018, Meghan told Variety that it felt very special. "I feel fortunate," she said. "And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

As Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, who stepped down as senior royals and moved to California—where they currently reside with kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 16 months—in 2020, continue to process the Queen's death, they're also gaining a lot of perspective. 

"It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on," Meghan told Variety. "Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8, Harry and Meghan honored the matriarch on their Archewell website. "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," a message on the site read, "1926-2022."

Harry also penned a moving note to his grandmother. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote in part. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."

