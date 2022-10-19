NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Suspended After Crash and Heated Altercation With Kyle Larson

Watch : NASCAR's Joey Logano Shows Us His Million Dollar Supercar

Bubba Wallace is being forced to pump the breaks.

NASCAR announced it has suspended the 29-year-old driver from the next Cup Series Championship event after the incident with fellow driver Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16.

The organization found Wallace in violation of several rules of NASCAR Member Code of Conduct during the race, including "intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result."

Wallace's suspension was handed down on Oct. 18, two days after he and Larson came to blows during lap 95 of the South Point 400. After Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet forced Wallace's No. 45 Toyota into the wall, Wallace appeared to return the favor by hitting the rear of Larson's car, forcing him to spin out. Moments after the the wreck, Wallace got out of his car and shoved Larson during what appeared to be a heated face-to-face confrontation.

The crash also took out the No. 20 driver, Christopher Bell, who was vying for a Championship 4 spot in the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs. None of the three competitors were able to continue the race.