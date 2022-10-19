Why Freida Pinto Is "Stressed" About Halloween With Son Rumi-Ray

Scared isn't necessarily the word Freida Pinto would use to describe herself during spooky season.
After all, the Slumdog Millionaire star is currently gearing up for what she considers as her 11-month-old son Rumi-Ray's "first Halloween."
"I'm stressed," Freida, who shares her baby boy with husband Cory Tran, exclusively told E! News during the 16th annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. And though Rumi-Ray was born before last year's Halloween, the mom noted that this upcoming holiday is especially important because her son was "too little" to remember the previous one.
So, what are her big plans for his costume? "He's got this natural '60s hair, so we're thinking Beatles," Freida shared. "We're going Ringo Starr, rock 'n roll."
But Halloween memories aren't the only thing Freida is looking to impart on Rumi-Ray. As the actress explained, she also wants to teach him charity by leading as example.
"You can't force people to do something that they haven't been exposed to naturally, or you can't tell them, 'The only way to be a good human is to give back,'" said Freida, who was at the event to present an award to Both/And author Huma Abedin. "I think you just do it by example and let people see—and that's pretty much what Huma does as well."
Calling Huma "so special," Freida also shared how the longtime Hillary Clinton aide has inspired her as a South Asian woman.
"This particular woman really made women like me feel very confident, even when we were the minorities in the room," she said. "For that alone, amongst the many things that she's done for all of us, I just feel so lucky that...I can say a few words about her."