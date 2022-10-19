Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo

Watch : Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says...

These two are keeping it casual.

Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."

According to the insider, the pair has met up a few times, but living on opposite coasts factors into their hangouts. "If an opportunity comes that makes sense to see each other, they will," the source notes. "But they are both completely single and seeing different people."

And it's safe to say there is no hard feelings about Emily's latest date night.

"They are on the same page as far as that goes," the source says of Brad and Emily. "They aren't expecting anything from the other."

As for Brad, the insider adds that the Oscar winner is "seeing a few different women right now."