Bachelor Nation's Tyler Norris Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Meet His Wife on Instagram

Watch : Tyler Norris Reveals He DM'd Rachel Before She Became Bachelorette

When it comes to Tyler Norris, it's definitely not going down in the DMs.

Tyler, who made his Bachelor in Paradise debut on the Oct. 18 episode, became a fan favorite during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette.

After Rachel eventually broke things off with Tyler during a date in his Wildwood, N.J. hometown—we'll never look at boardwalks the same way again—all he had to do was peruse his flooded Instagram DMs folder for some support.

But as it turns out, Tyler wasn't even looking.

"You get a lot of DMs. That's part of being on TV, I guess," Tyler exclusively told E! News. "Honestly, I don't really go through all the DMs and everything. Ultimately, I just want to meet a person in the real world."

Despite his dalliances with attempting to find love on television, Tyler said he's really more of meet-cute guy.

"I'm an old romantic sap," he said. "I watch all the rom coms and I think to myself, ‘You know what, I'm gonna be at a farmers market and meet somebody.'"

Though Tyler admitted he's not actively browsing for local produce on a regular basis, he joked, "I gotta start going every single week."