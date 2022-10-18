Teddi Mellencamp Shares “New Plan” in Melanoma Treatment After Doctors Find New Cancerous Moles

Days after sharing her melanoma diagnosis, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp said doctors had found additional cancerous moles. Find out how the discovery has shifted her treatment plans.

Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans an update on her health.

Six days after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her melanoma diagnosis, she shared what's to come next.

"Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today," Teddi wrote on Oct. 18. "Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma."

She continued, "Due to so many melanoma's [sic] in one are they are worried to cut in there and try to remove because they aren't sure what they would be cutting into."

Despite this hiccup, she shared that she has a "new plan" for how to tackle her the treatment process.

 

 

"This morning I have a PET scan," she shared. "A PET scan can show how well certain parts of your body are working, rather than simply showing what they look like. PET scans are particularly helpful for investigating confirmed cases of cancer to determine how far the cancer has spread."

Once she is done with that process, she'll then see a hematology (a.k.a. blood) specialist. 

"Once you have a better understanding of the disease, the next step is talking about your treatment," the 41-year-old explained. "Your doctor will determine your treatment plan based on the other factors of your disease, your age, and your ability to tolerate treatment."

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Teddi added in the caption of her post, "I have faith and lots of support from friends, family, doctors and surgeons that all will be ok. Something in me is making me want to continue to share this personal information because I want to continue to reiterate the importance of getting your skin checks."

The mom of three announced her initial diagnosis on Instagram in a series of posts. 

"Melanoma awareness update," she captioned an Oct. 11 Instagram photo. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one, so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma."

