Inside Dr. Paul Nassif's Baby Shark-Themed 2nd Birthday Party for Daughter Paulina

Watch : Paul Nassif's Baby Daughter Visits the Office!

Dr. Paul Nassif is a proud "Daddy Shark."

The Botched star's daughter Paulina—whom he welcomed with wife Brittany Nassif on Oct. 12, 2020—is officially two years old, and E! News has your exclusive look at her adorable Baby Shark-themed birthday festivities.

"I can't believe my baby Paulina is already 2 years old," Paul said in a statement. "Time flies! Thank you to Baby Shark, all of our family and friends who made this such a special day. Mommy and Daddy love you, Paulina!"

Paulina's Beverly Hills party was decked out with characters from the children's cartoon series Baby Shark's Big Show!. And there were plenty of activities to keep any young toddler busy—including face painting, a Build-A-Bear station, soft plays, arts and crafts, sensory sandboxes and more.

And, of course, the party was completed with some show-stopping snacks. Guests were treated to pizza, California Chicken Café wraps and salads, as well as a wide variety of desserts, including caramel apples, dipped Oreos, dipped pretzels and candy from @realdutchgirl.