So, We Think We Found Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Recipe and It Sounds Amazing

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny

Exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are coming together to defend themselves against allegations made by their children's former nanny, who made headlines after giving a tell-all interview to the Daily Mail about the exes' tumultuous relationship. (Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement denying "false and scurrilous accusations.") But all the Internet seems to care about is some salad dressing. Allow us to explain.

While the one-time caregiver to the former couple's two—Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4—shared details about the dramatic end to Sudeikis and Wilde's 10-year partnership, including that the Ted Lasso star was heartbroken after allegedly finding text messages between Wilde and now-boyfriend Harry Styles on her Apple Watch, there was one key element to her story that people became fixated on: A salad dressing.

The former employee alleged that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde's car during an argument to prevent her from leaving to bring a homemade meal to Styles. The nanny told Daily Mail, "Out of everything, he was like, 'She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'"