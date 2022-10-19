Free People Sale: Score a $400 Jacket for $99, Intimates for $20 & More Fashionable Finds Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Everyone, get excited! All the clothes in your saved posts from Free People's Instagram are probably on sale right now.
Free People's sale section currently has some amazing pieces for equally amazing prices. We're talking a $400 longline cardigan for $100, all the bodysuits and loungewear you could dream up starting at $20, a $128 three-piece athletic set for $50 and more fantastic finds that you can dress up and down. The best part? All of the finds in our roundup are currently retailing for under $100.
Read on to unlock some must-have clothing at unbeatable prices. The only catch is that sizes are selling out. Super. Fast.
Gia Long Vest
Free People is known for its playful and nonconformist silhouettes, and the Gia Long Vest is a prime example of that. The button-up longline vest can be worn with a pair of jeans or a skirt, or even as a dress. It's versatile and comfortable, and currently on sale for $30.
Oasis Set
This Oasis Set comes with a cardigan and shorts in four different colors. The oversized sleeves of the cardigan and the ultra-soft material are bound to make this set a staple in your loungewear rotation. You can get the set for almost 50% off.
David Cardi
A $400 longline cardigan for $100? Say less! The David Cardi features fuzzy fabric and diamond-style detailing, so it will add an elevated feel to any outfit you pair it with. The relaxed fit of the cardigan makes it comfortable and easy to layer.
Game On Micro Top
Anything micro is trendy, whether it's handbags, skirts or t-shirts. This Game On Micro Top has a loose, relaxed fit and long sleeves, and it would look great layered over a bodysuit or a textured sheer top. It's currently on sale for just $30, but hurry, because sizes are running out.
Ruffle Printed Midi Dress
This is the dress of my dreams. The ruffled midi dress style matched with the different blue shades and floral print makes it simply stunning. I envision this dress paired with some cowboy boots or kitten heels for two totally different vibes that are equally perfect.
Varsity 3-Piece Stripe Set
You can get this three-piece athletic set that comes with two chic sports bras and a pair of leggings for just $50 instead of its original $128 price. That's a total steal, if you ask me.
It Takes Two Sleeve Mini Dress
This mini dress is the quintessence of business in the front, party in the back. The front of this retro-patterned dress has puff sleeves and a collar, while the back has a cutout and bow detailing. It's the perfect mix of playful and feminine, and currently over $100 off its original price.
The Thing Is Low-Rise Utility Pants
Low-rise is in and it's here to stay. These low-rise utility pants can be paired with so many different top options, like a cardigan or sweater vest for the fall season. The cargo pant style of these bottoms is super trendy, and there are so many colors to choose from.
Heat Wave Relaxed Chino Pants
These pants feel like a classic. The printed stripes and brown base make it a unique piece that is also timeless with its pleated waistband. Pair with a chunky white sweater and some loafers for a cute autumn look.
Ellie Mini Skort
To me, skorts are the sporks of the fashion world. They're versatile, functional and serve many different purposes. This Ellie Mini Skort comes in a flattering floral print that plays with darker shades, so it's perfect for those occasional sunny fall days.
All I Think About Brami
If you love Free People's Intimates section as much as I do and want to stock up on their comfortable and sexy undergarments without breaking the bank, this sale is for you. There are so many Intimate styles on sale right now, like this All I Think About Brami which would look stunning layered over a textured bralette and a pair of cargo pants.
If you're getting a head start on gift shopping, check out our gift guide that has something for every woman in your life.