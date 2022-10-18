Here's Who Tony Danza Will Play on And Just like That... Season 2

Tony Danza has joined the cast of season two of HBO Max's Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.... Find out who the legendary TV actor will be playing.

Hey! It's Che Diaz's...father

That's right: sitcom legend Tony Danza  is joining the cast of And Just Like That... season two, according to Deadline. He'll be playing a fictional dad to Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in a pilot starring the stand-up comedian.

HBO Max declined to comment for this story.

This casting isn't so surprising after all: In fact, Che themselves teased it last season. In the season finale, Che, Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) non-binary radio boss who began a passionate affair with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) last season, decided to move to Los Angeles for a television show of their own. But while telling Miranda about the opportunity, Che let it slip that Tony may be involved in the project. 

"Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father," they say. "He's not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza."

Clearly, the pilot is going swimmingly, just as Che predicted last season.

"The studio is really excited," they said. "They think I'm the new Roseanne, but, you know, the good one from the ‘80s."

While cast members have remained tight-lipped on what season two of the Sex and the City spin-off holds, the series had its first table read on Sept. 21. Just a few weeks later on Oct. 5, SJP revealed Carrie's first outfit of the season, which featured denim cargo pants, a silver Fendi ankle bag and a JW Anderson pigeon purse.

"@justlikethatmax First exterior," she captioned the post. "Streets of NY. X, SJ."

And Just Like That... season two premieres in 2023 on HBO Max.

