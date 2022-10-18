Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility

Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility.
The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"
The publicist noted in the Sept. 14 statement to E! News that Wendy's comeback was in the works, as she was "taking some time to focus on her health and wellness."
The update comes a little more than a year after Wendy announced in a Sept. 2021 Instagram post that she was dealing with "ongoing medical issues" and would be taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show.
Guests hosts subsequently filled in during the show's 13th and final season with Sherri Shepard now hosting her own series, Sherri, run by the former Wendy Williams Show crew.
However, two months after the series wrapped, the host's former manager and colleagues spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the working conditions during the final months of The Wendy Williams Show. In the August 2022 report, colleagues alleged that "her speech had become muddled and disconnected" and by February, "Wendy had effectively gone AWOL."
Along with her health issues, the former radio DJ also faced off against Wells Fargo in a legal battle earlier this year. In a February 2022 affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court of the State of New York and obtained by E! News, Wendy claimed the bank had denied her access to financial assets due to allegations that she's "of unsound mind."
At the time, Wendy's attorney LaShawn Thomas backed up her claims revealing that Wendy is "able to pay for food and things like that" but her client cannot "log into her online accounts and see what's going on with her assets."
She also said Wendy was unable to see "what items have been deducted from her accounts."
However, a spokesperson for the bank told E! News in February that "Wells Fargo's priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy."
The statement continued, "As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams' counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts."
The case is now under seal, meaning any documents filed will not be accessible to the public unless court ordered.