The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's Rape Trial

Content warning: This story discusses details of sexual assault and abuse.
Danny Masterson—and his accusers—are getting their day in court.
The 46-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, having been charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home. He has remained free on $3.3 million bail.
"Mr. Masterson is innocent," his attorney told E! News in June 2020 following his arrest, "and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." The That 70s Show alum has said that any sexual encounters he had were consensual.
Opening statements got underway Oct. 18 following a week of jury selection, a pool of 225 having been whittled down to 12, plus alternates, following voir dire that included questions to gauge potential jurors' familiarity with Scientology.
Masterson, who's been married to wife Bijou Phillips since 2011, remains an active member of the Church of Scientology, while his three accusers—whose names are not public—have stated that they are now ex-Scientologists but were members when they were allegedly attacked.
Philips accompanied her husband to court Tuesday, where she was joined by his brother Chris Masterson and other family members.
The women testified at a preliminary hearing last year that they were initially reluctant to go to police because of church pressure.
One accuser said on the stand that she was instructed not to use "the R-word" when she told Scientology officials about the alleged assault. Another testified that a church lawyer came to her home and warned her that she would be expelled from the religion if she reported Masterson to authorities.
Church of Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw denied that there was any policy in place to dissuade members from reporting crimes to law enforcement, telling the LA Times, "Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. This is blatantly clear in the documents we understand were put before the Court—and many others."
As jury selection began, defense attorney Phillip Cohen acknowledged in court that Scientology may be "the elephant in the room," but the religion itself was not on trial.
"Scientology is not a party [to these proceedings], but you're going to hear about it," Cohen said, per Variety. "Whether you feel so strongly about your religion—or so strongly against other religions—that's going to be an issue."
The publication reported that no one on the panel raised a hand when Cohen asked, "Does Mr. Masterson's former and current relationship and involvement and status as a Scientologist have any impact on how you view him with respect to the government's burden to prove the charges?"
In his opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller detailed an alleged September 2002 encounter between Jen B. (as she's being identified in court) and Masterson that preceded the incident she reported to police: Jen said she had planned to meet up with her then-best friend Marie Shaffer, Masterson's personal assistant at the time, with other friends at the actor's house. But Shaffer had a fight with her husband that night and didn't go. At his house, Masterson gave Jen a vodka-grapefruit drink and led her upstairs to a guest bedroom. She felt intoxicated, she said, but consented to kissing and sex—during which, Jen alleges, Masterson flipped her onto her stomach and penetrated her anally. She "injured her back a bit" fighting him off, Mueller said.
She did not go to police, the DA explained, because at the time she thought that since she had consented to some sexual activity, what happened wasn't rape.
Jen did tell some friends, including Lisa Marie Presley, a fellow Scientologist, what happened with Masterson, Mueller said. (E! News has confirmed that Presley is on the list of witnesses set to testify.)
What do the rape charges against Danny Masterson accuse him of doing?
The assault Jen ultimately reported, Mueller said, occurred in April 2003: Jen B. was at a club with friends one evening and after previous plans for a ride home and a place to stay overnight went awry, she and others ended up at Masterson's house. He gave her a red-colored beverage—her first alcoholic drink that night, she said—and within 20 or 30 minutes of drinking only part of it, she recalled becoming disoriented.
Mueller said that Jen's recollections of that night included Masterson pulling her, still partially dressed, into the hot tub; then seeing that she could barely stand up, bringing her upstairs to a bathroom. He stuck his finger down her throat, causing her to vomit, and then he pulled her, against her protestations, into the shower, where he rubbed soap on her breasts and she punched him in the chest in anger. Fading in and out of consciousness by then, she recalled waking up on the bed as Masterson was having sex with her. She took the pillow from under her head and shoved it in his face, but he in turn pushed it in her face and she passed out again.
At one point, Mueller said in recounting Jen's story, Masterson heard someone coming up the stairs and grabbed a gun from his nightstand. He pointed it at Jen, saying, "Don't f--king move." When it was over, Jen said she crawled into the closet and passed out.
Mueller recounted that when Jen told her Church of Scientology ethics officer that Masterson had raped her, he allegedly told her, "If you're going to tell me this was rape, it's not rape. In fact, you're not even allowed to say" that word. If she went to police, she was allegedly told, she could be considered a suppressive person and end up separated from her family in the church.
During the defense's opening statement, Philip Cohen said neither the initial police report detailing Jen's account nor the draft complaint sent to Masterson's lawyers mentioned anything about Masterson pulling a gun. (She testified during last year's preliminary hearing that he threatened her with a gun.)
How has the Church of Scientology factored into the charges against Danny Masterson?
Accuser and ex-girlfriend Christina B. (as she's being identified at trial) joined the Church of Scientology at Masterson's insistence a few months into their relationship, Mueller explained in his opening statement, and had dated him for about a year before he became "very controlling" and "aggressive sexually." She said she woke up on more than one occasion to find Masterson having sex with her. During one such instance in November 2001, she started screaming and tried to fight him off, then resorted to grabbing his hair—which was against a rule she said Masterson had about not touching his hair or face during sex—and he hit her in the face. When he climbed off her, she recalled he spit on her and called her "white trash."
Christina said she ultimately reported Masterson after a 2001 evening out that ended with her not remembering a thing until she woke up the next morning, at Masterson's house, in pain and bleeding from what felt to her like tearing in her rectal area. "She's alone, she's naked, she's confused," Mueller said. Christina said that when she asked Masterson what happened, he laughed and told her he'd had anal sex with her while she was unconscious.
"She was really traumatized by this," Mueller said, and reported it to her ethics officer at the Church of Scientology. The officer's husband was also a church chaplain, and he told Christina that she couldn't be raped by her "2D"—or "second dynamic," a term referring to a woman's husband or partner that Mueller promised would come up again later on.
Christina accepted that for a long time, Mueller said. She and Masterson broke up in March 2002, the DA continued, but still saw each other occasionally and had consensual sex on two occasions. She ultimately reported him to police in 2016 at the encouragement of her husband—who, after hearing his wife recount her experience, told her that what happened was rape.
A rep for Masterson told E! News in 2017, when allegations against the actor were first reported (including a rape accusation by an unnamed ex-girlfriend), that the Church of Scientology had said that the only demand the accuser made of the Church was to seek their help "to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent."
The third accuser, an actress identified at trial as N. Trout, said that she was invited back to Masterson's house after a night out in Hollywood. They were having drinks, Mueller said in relaying her account of events, and N. said Masterson persuaded her to get into the hot tub. She agreed, but told him she wasn't going to have sex with him.
She was feeling fuzzy, her account continued, and Masterson brought her upstairs into the shower, where he started kissing her and first initiated penetration. She was startled and said no. Then they were back on the bed and, though she told him "no" multiple times, she said he kept going until she "felt like a limp ragdoll." N. also said she vomited in her mouth while it was happening.
What did Danny Masterson's attorney say in his opening statement?
Defense attorney Cohen said in his opening statement that he, in turn, would explain why these women aren't credible and that, despite being instructed by law enforcement not to speak or otherwise consult with each other about their cases, they all ended up talking to one another.
Court broke for lunch, after which Cohen resumed his opener.
"This case, as you're going to hear, is about three women who are going to tell you about three nights about 17, 18, 20 years ago," he said. "This case is about what you believe...regarding those three nights, period."
There was nothing wrong with waiting a long time to talk to police, Cohen continued. But, he added, what the women in this case first told police was "wholly inconsistent with what they're going to tell you in court."
Since being accused, Masterson has said that he only engaged in consensual sexual activity with these women. In response to a 2019 lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault that was filed by four plaintiffs, two of whom filed as Jane Does, he said in a statement, "This is beyond ridiculous. I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court—and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman.
"And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."
This story will be updated as the trial progresses.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom