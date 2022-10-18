Watch George Clooney Hilariously Troll “Up-and-Comer” Julia Roberts

Watch : George Clooney & Julia Roberts Showcase Hilarious 22-Year Friendship

George Clooney is letting the jokes fly against his longtime friend Julia Roberts.

The actor playfully trolled his Ocean's Eleven co-star as he introduced her during the Los Angeles red-carpet premiere of their new film, Ticket to Paradise.

"I'm here with Julia Roberts," George exclusively told E! News' Carly Konsker Oct. 17, as they stood next to each other. "She's an actress. She's an up-and-comer—I didn't say ingenue, let me try again."

The O Brother, Where Art Thou? actor then took a few steps back before walking back up for take two. "Hi I'm with Julia Roberts," he quipped. "She's a young ingenue."

While continuing their banter, the pair—who have starred in several movies together, including Money Monster and Ocean's Twelve—shared the secret to getting each other to laugh while on the set of their movies.

"Well, first of all, not seeing each other for 19 of those 20 years," George jokingly replied, as Julia gave him a quick stare. "I'm kidding! We try not to laugh."