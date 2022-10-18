Watch George Clooney Hilariously Troll “Up-and-Comer” Julia Roberts

George Clooney is letting the jokes fly against his longtime friend Julia Roberts.
The actor playfully trolled his Ocean's Eleven co-star as he introduced her during the Los Angeles red-carpet premiere of their new film, Ticket to Paradise.
"I'm here with Julia Roberts," George exclusively told E! News' Carly Konsker Oct. 17, as they stood next to each other. "She's an actress. She's an up-and-comer—I didn't say ingenue, let me try again."
The O Brother, Where Art Thou? actor then took a few steps back before walking back up for take two. "Hi I'm with Julia Roberts," he quipped. "She's a young ingenue."
While continuing their banter, the pair—who have starred in several movies together, including Money Monster and Ocean's Twelve—shared the secret to getting each other to laugh while on the set of their movies.
"Well, first of all, not seeing each other for 19 of those 20 years," George jokingly replied, as Julia gave him a quick stare. "I'm kidding! We try not to laugh."
The Pretty Woman actress added, "We don't try to sabotage the other one."
Showing off what that looks like, George then sneaks behind her and starts popping his head out on each side of his co-star, saying, "If we were to, it would be me standing behind her and doing things like this as she was doing an interview."
Turning to her longtime pal, Julia retorted, "There's no way this movie is going to start on time if this is how we're going to conduct our interviews."
In Ticket to Paradise, Julia (Georgia Cotton) and George (David Cotton) play a sparring divorced couple who hesitantly join forces to stop their love-struck daughter Lily, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married to a man she just met. Throughout the romantic comedy, the exes are constantly bickering and roasting each other while trying to prove who loves their daughter more.
Ticket to Paradise is slated to hit theaters Oct. 21.