MacKenzie Scott Makes Historic $84 Million Donation to Girl Scouts Amid Dan Jewett Divorce

MacKenzie Scott has earned her philanthropic merit badge.

Less than a month after filing for divorce from her second Dan Jewett, the billionaire donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA, according to an Oct. 18 press release.

This investment marks the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's history and will be awarded to GSUSA and 29 local councils.

"We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott's gift to Girl Scouts," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang said in the release. "This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally. We're excited to prove how Ms. Scott's investment in girls will change the world—because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed."

Scott—who was married to Jeff Bezos from Tk to 2019—certainly has the cash to back up her pledge. In April, 52-year-old was named the fourth richest woman in the world by Forbes, with her net worth reported at $43.6 billion at the time.