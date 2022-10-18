12 Products Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month From Bobbi Brown, Ralph Lauren, Gorjana & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're halfway through October, and if you haven't yet found a way to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've rounded up some of the best products that directly support breast cancer organizations. From Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Fund collection that donates 100% of proceeds to the brand's initiative to fight cancer to Gorjana's Pink Collection that donates 50% of proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, these brands are doing some serious good, all with your help.
While these limited edition pieces are shoppable throughout October, you can use them year-round to show your timeless support for breast cancer awareness.
Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet For Love
The Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet for Love is an intentional and beautiful jewelry piece that supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Gorjana is donating 50% of the purchase price of each item in the Pink Collection to BCRF, a leading private funder of breast cancer research.
Pink Pony Candle
Ralph Lauren is supporting breast cancer research and awareness through the Pink Pony Fund, which offer grants to cancer centers and organizations in the United States. The proceeds from this candle directly impact reducing cancer care disparities and making early and quality treatment for cancer patients more accessible.
Reta Candy Pink JC Monogram Printed Silk Foulard
If you've been in the mood to splurge, do so while supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Jimmy Choo is donating 20% of its proceeds from the Power in Purpose edit to BCRF throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From pumps and bags to this monogram silk foulard all designed in pink, you can do some luxury shopping all while supporting an important cause.
Proud To Be Pink Crushed Oil - Infused Gloss Duo
You can currently get these bestselling Bobbi Brown glosses while supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Proud to be Pink lip product duo comes in a limited edition pink design, and 100% of the proceeds go to BCRF with a maximum donation of $110,000, or while supplies last.
Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask Pink Ribbon Edition
The Dr.Jart+ Sleepair Intensive Mask rose to popularity for its proclaimed soothing and redness reducing properties, and the product is now available in a Pink Ribbon Edition. Every purchase of this Pink Ribbon Edition mask supports breast cancer awareness and research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It also comes with a pack of DIY stickers.
Pavè Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani has a multitude of beautiful jewelry pieces, but this ribbon charm bangle in particular stands out, especially since 20% of its proceeds go to a breast cancer fighting charity of your choice upon purchase. There are also various other breast cancer awareness pieces available on the site now.
Madewell x BCRF (Re)sourced Mainstay Sweatshirt
If you're shopping for something to add to your fall wardrobe, take a look at this Madewell sweatshirt that comes in a cute pink shade. 50% of the proceeds from this vintage-inspired sweatshirt will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Check out some of the other Madewell x BCRF products to keep shopping for a good cause.
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protector Primer
Bumble and bumble has done some serious good for my hair, and you can now get their transformative hair products while supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 50% of the proceeds made from each purchase of the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protector Primer goes to BCRF. It comes in a limited edition pink bottle and helps treat brittle and damaged hair, according to the brand.
The Pink Agenda Plunge Bundle
Cuup has various bra and underwear bundles available as part of their initiative to support The Pink Agenda. The Pink Agenda Plunge Bundle features the ultra-flattering plunge bra and three thongs, all in different shades of pink. 20% of proceeds from this bundle will go towards the nonprofit working towards breast cancer education, awareness and research fundraising.
GVC Black Seamless Seam Detail Strappy Bra
Pretty Little Thing has partnered with GIRLvsCANCER to create a post-surgical lingerie and undergarment collection that aims to be flattering, comfortable and empowering. 100% of proceeds from the collection will go to GIRLvsCANCER, the organization that amplifies cancer experiences and fosters community. Get this seamless strappy bra and support the charity today.
Breast Friend Self-Exam Butter
This Colleen Rothschild beauty product supports The Pink Fund while also helping you during your recommended monthly breast self examinations. The self-exam butter combines Murumuru and Bacuri Butter with essential oils to help glide over and detect lumps and bumps beneath the skin, as described by the brand.
The Malibu - Eco Nylon
50% of the proceeds from this extra supportive suit is going to BCRF. The Malibu suit comes in a pretty peony color and is a blend of sporty of chic. You can wear this suit with a pair of lounge pants for a comfortable vibe, but no matter what you pair it with, just know that your purchase made an impact in cancer research efforts.
