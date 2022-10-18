Nicky Hilton Says RHOBH Has Become "Mean-Spirited" Amid Kathy Hilton Drama

Watch : Nicky Hilton Calls Real Housewives Franchise "Mean-Spirited"

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one of the show's most dramatic yet, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild has taken notice.

Especially when it comes to her mom Kathy Hilton's feud with co-star Lisa Rinna. But while some Bravo fans live for chaos, others, like Nicky, are growing tired of the fighting.

"I used to love the light-heartedness and escapism of the program," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 16. "But I feel like, recently, it's become a bit mean-spirited and negative."

The 39-year-old continued, "When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don't want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder."

But that's still TBD, especially as tensions between Kathy and Lisa will soon come to a head on the RHOBH season 12 reunion. In the trailer for the three-part episode, Kathy called her fellow Bravo star "the biggest bully in Hollywood."