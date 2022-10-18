Dominic West Confirms The Crown Will Be Recreating That Infamous Tampon Scandal

Ahead of The Crown season five, Dominic West revealed that the Netflix series is recreating that infamous tampon scandal between now-King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

By Charlotte Walsh Oct 18, 2022 8:06 PMTags
TVCelebritiesPrince CharlesNetflixPrincess DianaThe Crown
Watch: Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

The Crown isn't shying away from even the most scandalous of the monarchy's controversies. 

Ahead of season five, Dominic West, who will be portraying a younger King Charles III (then still Prince Charles) as his marriage to Princess Diana unravels, has teased how the show will be tackling the couple's infamous 1993 "Camillagate" scandal, in which a leaked audio recording revealed Charles saying that he wanted to "live inside" Camilla's trousers, but with his luck, he'd be reincarnated as her tampon. 

"I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time]," West told Entertainment Weekly in a feature published Oct. 18. "Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you're conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What's really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press's attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape."

West went on to say that reenacting the scene with costar Olivia Williams, who will play Camilla in season five, made him "extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they'd gone through."

photos
The Crown Season 5 Photos

Another '90s scandal that The Crown is set to recreate? Diana's 1994 revenge dress, which has already been leaked in paparazzi photos

Elizabeth Debicki, who this season is taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, said her close friends were nearly as excited about the iconic outfit as they were to hear she was cast at all. 

"It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress," she said. "When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the Revenge Dress. 'Do you get to wear the Revenge Dress?' 'Oh my God, you get to wear the Revenge Dress!'"

And it seems like the dress did its job—the Australian actress shared that wearing the number "provoked something in me as an actor."

Netflix

"I can't really explain it," she said. "It's pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human's life would represent so much and become so iconic. So that was a big day on set for me!"

Watch The Crown take on these iconic moments and more when season five premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

2

The Crown's Dominic West Recalls Recreating That Tampon Scandal

3

Anne Hathaway Recalls Overcoming "Hathahate" in Moving Speech

4

Taylor Swift Is Making Wildest Dreams Come True With U.K. Shows

5

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Latest News

Taylor Swift's MidnightsInclude Joe Alwyn & Zoë Kravitz

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Bella Hadid Glimmers in Gold Plunging Dress at Golden Heart Awards

Cheryl Burke Shares How She's Getting Closer to Her "Authentic Self"

The Crown's Dominic West Recalls Recreating That Tampon Scandal

Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing DJ Orazio Rispo Amid Divorce

Behati Prinsloo Shares New Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Journey