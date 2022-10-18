Exclusive

Why Pregnant Billie Lourd Is “So Excited and Freaked Out" Ahead of Baby No. 2’s Arrival

Ahead of welcoming her second baby with husband Austen Rydell, Billie Lourd gushed about her happy news in an exclusive interview with E! News. Find out the moment she's "most excited" to see.

Oct 18, 2022
BabiesPregnanciesCelebritiesBillie Lourd
Billie Lourd has already found herself in paradise—no ticket necessary.
 
The actress, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell, shared her enthusiasm for her growing family at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles.
 
"I'm so excited and so freaked out," Billie exclusively told E! News on Oct. 17. As for what the 30-year-old—who is already mom to 23-month-old son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell—is looking forward to the most about having two kids? "Getting to see my son meet his sibling," she shared. "I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."
 
But not too fast—since Billie's son already seems more than excited for his sibling to get here. She explained, "He says, ‘Baby out, baby out!' And I'm like, ‘Not yet. It's too soon. It's still cooking, give it time.'"
 
And when it comes to traditions she hopes to pass on, the actress—whose parents are Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher—wants to keep it familiar.

"In general, I'm trying to spread a sense of humor to these kids all the time," she said. Referring to her son, she added, "And just traveling with him. I've been so lucky to be able to bring him places with me. That's why this movie is so incredible."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I got to bring him and my husband to Australia and it was so magical," Billie added. "Because my mom and dad traveled with me since I was a teeny, tiny baby so getting to do that with him is so special and that's my kind of family tradition."

Catch Ticket to Paradise when it premieres in theaters on Oct. 21. 

-Reporting by Carly Konsker

