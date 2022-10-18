Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce.

On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.

"It's love, ya'll. I love ya'll for real," Cory said Oct. 17. "I love my beautiful family. I love my kids. I love my wife. I love all you guys. Just know that it's all love."

Tia announced that she and Cory were breaking up after 14 years of marriage in an Oct. 4 Instagram post, saying the decision to separate was not "easy and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the 44-year-old continued. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."