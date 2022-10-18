Teen Mom's Leah Messer Addresses Speculation Surrounding Her Breakup From Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer isn't interested in sharing all of her business.
Earlier this month, the Teen Mom star and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley released a joint statement announcing their breakup two months after getting engaged. And while fans are curious to know what went wrong in the relationship, Leah insists there's no story to tell.
"While y'all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we're solid," she wrote on Twitter Oct. 17. "Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us."
Jaylan would also share the message, which included the yawning and heart emoji, on his Twitter.
The post comes after a report surfaced claiming Jaylan was accused of cheating on Leah. A source told The Sun that, "Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful." A rep for the couple, however, told E! News, "Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week."
Back on Oct. 11, the couple surprised their followers when they announced their split on Instagram.
"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," the since-deleted post read. "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."
The statement continued, "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."
The pair first went Instagram official with their relationship back in September 2021. Four months later, Jaylan made his MTV debut while appearing on Teen Mom Family Vacation.
And back in August, Leah gushed over how happy she was in her relationship.
"I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids," she told E! News at the time. "I'm open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that. I've never dreamed of something and for once in my life, I feel like I'm dreaming about my future life without being emotional. It feels great."
Fans can watch Leah and Jaylan's love story unfold on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.
E! News has reached out to Leah and Jaylan's rep for further comment and has not heard back.