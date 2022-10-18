Teen Mom's Leah Messer Addresses Speculation Surrounding Her Breakup From Jaylan Mobley

Watch : Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer isn't interested in sharing all of her business.

Earlier this month, the Teen Mom star and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley released a joint statement announcing their breakup two months after getting engaged. And while fans are curious to know what went wrong in the relationship, Leah insists there's no story to tell.

"While y'all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we're solid," she wrote on Twitter Oct. 17. "Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us."

Jaylan would also share the message, which included the yawning and heart emoji, on his Twitter.

The post comes after a report surfaced claiming Jaylan was accused of cheating on Leah. A source told The Sun that, "Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful." A rep for the couple, however, told E! News, "Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week."

Back on Oct. 11, the couple surprised their followers when they announced their split on Instagram.