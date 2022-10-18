Selma Blair Thanks Dancing With the Stars for Giving Her a "Sense of Self" After Shocking Exit

Watch : Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition

Selma Blair is taking a bow following her exit from the ballroom.

Following the shocking news that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars season 31, the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, took a moment to look back on her emotional journey.

"What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life," Blair, who was paired with pro Sasha Farber, wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. "What my partner @sashafarber1 has gifted me, a sense of self in my body, will be forever felt. What you all have shown me is love. Precious love. And I will spend my days returning the swell of grace."

She also gave kudos to her fellow competitors, who became like family.

"I am so honored," she continued. "So truly honored. I weep with genuine appreciation. And gratitude. What an evening to remember. I will perfect this waltz Sasha so thoughtfully gave me. And I will dance it with wisdom and ease and great serenity. When my knee and hip heal. And I will remember these steps under a full moon of memory. With love."