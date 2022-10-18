Selma Blair Thanks Dancing With the Stars for Giving Her a "Sense of Self" After Shocking Exit

Selma Blair is taking a bow following her exit from the ballroom.
Following the shocking news that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars season 31, the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, took a moment to look back on her emotional journey.
"What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life," Blair, who was paired with pro Sasha Farber, wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. "What my partner @sashafarber1 has gifted me, a sense of self in my body, will be forever felt. What you all have shown me is love. Precious love. And I will spend my days returning the swell of grace."
She also gave kudos to her fellow competitors, who became like family.
"I am so honored," she continued. "So truly honored. I weep with genuine appreciation. And gratitude. What an evening to remember. I will perfect this waltz Sasha so thoughtfully gave me. And I will dance it with wisdom and ease and great serenity. When my knee and hip heal. And I will remember these steps under a full moon of memory. With love."
Blair exited the competition on Oct. 17 per her doctors' recommendations, noting she could risk extensive damage to her body if she continued dancing.
"I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," the 50-year-old explained during the episode. "I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
After her announcement, Blair's Cruel Intentions co-star and best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar penned a sweet note of support to her, writing on Instagram Oct. 17, "Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows."
"Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you)," Gellar continued. "You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."
Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.