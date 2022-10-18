Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Really Quit Deal or No Deal

Watch : Does Howie Mandel Remember Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal"?

Meghan Markle is glad her briefcase days are behind her.

During the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she discussed the "bimbo" stereotype with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her stint as a case model on Deal or No Deal.

While appearing on the second season of the game show in 2006 as she pursued her acting career, Meghan, 41, said she would think back to her time as a college intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, where she said she was "being specifically valued for my brain." However, at Deal or No Deal, the royal said she felt she was "being valued for something quite the opposite."

Meghan said that the models would line up before the show for different stations, including one for bra padding, false eyelashes and hair extensions. The women were also given vouchers to get weekly spray tans.

"There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like," she recalled." It was solely about beauty—and not necessarily about brains."