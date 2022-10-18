Why Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Decided to "Clear Up the Rumors" With Gala Photos

Look at them now.
After years of rumored tension between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, the "Who Says" singer and the Rhode businesswoman—who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber—sparked a social media frenzy by posing for photos together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. Now, a source is telling E! News exclusively why Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, decided to form a united front in spite of all the drama surrounding their personal lives.
"They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together," a source close to Selena shares with E! News. "They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."
The show of appreciation came just weeks after Hailey addressed the hate she receives online, specifically about the timeline of her and Justin's relationship. (Hailey and Justin wed in Sept. 2018, just months after he reunited and seemingly split with Selena for the last time.)
"A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh, you stole [Justin],'" Hailey said of her critics on the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."'
And after Hailey and Selena's recent run-in, it's clear they're moving on from any drama. "Hailey and Selena had a great moment together on Saturday and she's happy they could squash any tension," a source close to Hailey and Justin tells E! News. "This is something that has been weighing on everyone's shoulders for years and Hailey feels relieved. Hailey and Selena obviously don't speak regularly but Hailey is relieved to know if they see each other at events, it won't feel stressful or awkward."
As for how Justin feels about Hailey and Selena's gala moment? The second insider says the "Ghost" singer "is very happy that Hailey and Selena can be cordial in public and put the past behind them." The source adds, "It's a relief that they can be in public together and show that there is truly no bad blood."