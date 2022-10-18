Olivia Wilde Says She Feels "Motivated to Keep Fighting Through the Hellfire" After Facing Misogyny

"Because they're maybe our most honest acknowledgement of a constant battle we are all fighting, in which we are allies," she added. "Relying on each other not to fall back and stop advancing because we are up against a seriously massive force of opposition that has, for centuries, tried to rein us in. If one of us steps back, we all step back."

But the 38-year-old is more than determined to step forward.

"No matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules," the mom of two, who shares her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis, noted. "Remind the world and specifically our daughters that we aren't so easily manipulated…I feel energized by you all, and I feel motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire. In some ways, the challenges are all a part of it, right? Real badges of honor, par for the course."