The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks

We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Will you accept this wedding gift? The Bachelor franchise viewers have been eagerly waiting for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's nuptials ever since Jason asked her out during a 2019 episode of her podcast Off the Vine. They got engaged in 2021 and they're currently in wedding planning mode. As the details come together, Kaitlyn has been working with Amazon Handmade to curate a wedding-themed collection, with customizable products from small businesses.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kaitlyn explained, "I love Amazon Handmade. I appreciate the convenience of Amazon along with the nice feeling of supporting these up-and-coming businesses." The Dancing With the Stars winner elaborated, "I love being able to use my platform to shine a light on small businesses and artisans around the world. It's just been incredible, especially when it comes to the wedding planning."

Kaitlyn said, "Amazon Handmade is great to help you make everything really personalized and special. I was very excited when they asked me to do three collections. There are so many different things to choose from whether it's for a bachelorette party, a bridal shower, wedding day favors, or gifts. There's something for everyone." Kaitlyn's picks cover the spectrum of wedding events, including a floppy hat for the honeymoon, a mason jar vase for a wedding favor, a personalized sweatshirt for post-event lounging, and some timeless jewelry.