New York Restauranteur Forgives James Corden After Calling Him "Abusive Customer"

James Corden is no longer in hot water over these meals.

New York restaurateur Keith McNally called out The Late Late Show host for his alleged behavior at Balthazar's New York location and at Cafe Luxembourg, which he said Corden has since apologized for.

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote in an Oct. 17 Instagram post. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally went on to write that he doesn't often "86" a customer but he did so with Corden on Oct. 17. As for why? McNally detailed "examples of the funny man's treatment of my staff," which included an alleged instance in June when Corden found a hair during the meal.

"After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic," McNally wrote. "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.'"