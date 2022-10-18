See Tom Brady Step Out Without Wedding Ring Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Watch : Tom Brady Steps Out Without Wedding Ring

Tom Brady is taking a breather on wearing his wedding ring.

The NFL star's fingers were bare when he stepped out of his hotel ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16. Dressed casually in a baby blue jacket, white tee and navy pants, Tom was seen carrying a camouflage print gym bag as he hopped onto an awaiting team bus—with only a white watch as his choice of accessory.

The outing comes just a week after his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was spotted without her wedding band during a visit to a gym in Miami.

Speculation of trouble in paradise has been looming over the couple for months. While neither have publicly commented on the rumors, a source recently told E! News that Tom and Gisele, who tied the knot in 2009 after more than two years of dating, have each hired divorce attorneys.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the insider shared. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."