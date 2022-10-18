Why a Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Left the Island in an Ambulance

Watch : Bachelor In Paradise Cast Reveals BIGGEST Dealbreakers

We've heard of falling head over heels in love—but this is a little extreme.

On the Oct. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Casey Woods' time on the beach was running on fumes—and he knew it.

"At tonight's rose ceremony, there are so many excess men," he explained. "It is seven girls, 12 guys. That means five of us are going home. We are all feeling the heat, especially myself."

That's foreshadowing, folks!

Without a relationship and the numbers stacked against him, Casey decided to take things into his own hands.

"Brittany [Galvin] has pretty openly expressed that she's interested in Andrew [Spencer]," Casey said. "I think it's still sort of early, so that's maybe the only rose up in the air. I need a miracle. But, I have a plan."

Casey's plan involved Peter Izzo (a.k.a. Pizza Pete), who went on a less-than-successful date with Brittany and, in the aftermath, had been bad mouthing her to anybody who would listen. Casey decided to tell Brittany about what Peter had been saying and, ideally, "look like a hero and hopefully get a rose."