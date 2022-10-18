Revolve 65% Off Sale: Get Dolce Vita Heels for Under $70 & More Clothing & Accessories Starting at $14

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Revolve is the shopping site where all my Pinterest fashion saves reside. So you better believe I am not missing this 65% off Revolve sale, and neither should you.
With amazing deals on brand names like superdown, Dolce Vita, UGG, Good American, BaubleBar, BEIS and the list goes on, this Revolve sale is totally unmissable and unbeatable. Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting a head start on holiday gift shopping, you're bound to find the perfect something during this Revolve sale. With the exception of a few items, most of the finds in our Revolve roundup are under $100. Plus, if you live in Canada or the EU, you can use code FALL20 for some extra sitewide savings.
If you want to save time on scrolling and instead go through E!'s picks of the best apparel and accessories currently on sale at Revolve, keep reading.
Shop Revolve Clothing on Sale
Superdown - Fallon Asymmetrical Mini Dress
There are currently so many superdown products on sale at Revolve, like this Fallon Asymmetrical Mini Dress that we think is the perfect edgy take on a little black dress. The ultra flattering dress can be paired with strappy heels and a clutch for an elegant evening look. It's currently on sale for $60, but hurry, sizes are running out fast.
Central Park West - Knightley Cut Out Sweater
Cutouts are a playful and chic way to elevate any look, including sweaters. This plush cotton Knightley Cut Out Sweater by Central Park West has a chic shoulder cutout and is currently on sale for $60 off its original $152 price tag.
Central Park West - Ambrose Turtleneck Top
Turtlenecks are, of course, in for the fall, and the rules on how to wear them are boundless. Get this Ambrose Turtleneck Top and pair with some denim or a midi skirt and some knee-high heeled boots. You can even layer a coat over the turtleneck for ultimate fall vibes.
Superdown - Lola Cut Out Dress
A dress, but with a loungewear feel. That's how we would describe this Lola Cut Out Dress by superdown. The fuzzy knit fabric of the dress is super comfortable, but the front cutout detail gives it an elevated feel. Complete the look with a pair of pumps and some shimmering earrings.
Weekend Stories - Tatiana Mini Dress
This satin Tatiana Mini Dress is dainty and feminine, and currently on sale for over $100 off its original price. Pair with some kitten heels to keep the delicate vibe of the dress or opt for platform loafers to add a bit of edge to the look. Regardless of how you style it, this dress will look beautiful.
Good American - Plisse Sculpted Top
Good American is certainly not excluded from the Revolve sale. From denim to tops and more, there are tons of Good American styles on sale on Revolve right now. You can get this Plisse Sculpted Top for $84 and pair with a white skirt or trousers and pumps for a sleek monochromatic look.
Superdown - Trish Puffer Vest
This puffer vest is the moment. And it's currently on sale for $68. Style the forest green vest with the matching puffer pant that is currently on sale for $59 or wear it over a black midi dress or baggy jeans. Either way, you'll be exuding confidence and style like no other.
Superdown - Tina Underwire Mini Dress
This Revolve sale has so many good dresses on sale and of course, we've done our due diligence to round up our favorites— like this superdown Tina Underwire Mini Dress that is currently on sale for $39. Complete the long-sleeve dress look with some brown knee-high boots and gold jewelry.
Shop Revolve Accessories & Shoes on Sale
By Adina Eden - Double Row Eternity Band Ring
The Revolve sale also has so many good accessories to choose from, like this Double Row Eternity Band Ring. This gold ring is beautiful on its own but also totally stackable with your other go-to rings.
UGG - Oh Yeah Shearling Slide
It's an undeniable fact that UGG slides are in this season, and not just for at-home wear. We've seen UGG boots and slides all over the sidewalks, and lucky for you, Revolve currently has a few pairs on sale. You can get these Oh Yeah Shearling Slides for $65, but sizes and colors are selling out fast.
Dolce Vita - Paily Heel
Are these the most comfortable heels ever? We vote yes. The Dolce Vita Paily Heel has been one of those items that has consistently been out of stock, and now you can get them on sale on Revolve. There are so many colors to choose from like this espresso pair, but hurry, sizes are selling out fast.
BaubleBar - Tory Earrings
BaubleBar is a brand loved by so many celebrities, and they currently have so many of their jewelry products on sale on Revolve. You can get these chic Tory Earrings with a studded heart design for just $26. We're sure they'll become your go-to earrings.
Frankies Bikinis - Puff Bag
This Frankis Bikinis Puff Bag flooded our TikTok For You Page, so we're thankful that it's currently on sale for just under $50 on Revolve. The shoulder bag is super plush and spacious, so it's a great option for a casual and trendy everyday bag.
Schutz - Lovi Heel
Strappy heels are a must-have. If you're looking to add a pair of strappy heels to your closet for the fall, check out these Schutz sandals in an autumnal forest green color.
BEIS - The Toke Tote
BEIS is the brand that makes game-changing luggage and travel totes, so anytime the brand has products on sale, we'll be there to snag a few. This tote bag has so many pockets, a removable laptop case, key leash and more for just $55. Cop it while you can.
Ettika - Drop Earring
Jewelry that mixes and matches materials like this Ettika Drop Earring are always a move. The pearl, gold and crystal detailing on these earrings would look standout with a low, slicked back updo.
8 Other Reasons - Bead Bag
Let your accessories do the talking on a night out with this 8 Other Reasons Bead Bag. The pearl details, translucent chainlink shoulder strap and green felt bead exterior make the bag so unique that you'll be sure to rack up compliments all throughout the night.
Petit Moments - Enamel Dome Stone Ring
There are currently so many petit moments jewelry pieces on sale on Revolve, and our personal favorite is this enamel stone ring in a beautiful blue color. This ring is stackable and wearable, with the perfect amount of bling.
