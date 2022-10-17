Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai Already Seems to Have an Artistic Side

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s 2-year-old daughter Khai appears to have inherited her parents’ creativity. See the spooky drawing Gigi shared with fans.

Baby Khai might be heading in one (very artistic) direction.

At least it sure appears that way based on Gigi Hadid's Oct. 16 Instagram Story, which showed off a snap of a drawing that seems to have been done by the model's 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with musician Zayn Malik.

The featured art pays perfect homage to the Halloween season with orange and purples swirls paired with stickers of Frankenstein and skeletons. Perhaps this is the first of many original artworks we will see from Khai. Hey, creativity does run in the family!

Since welcoming Khai in September 2020, Gigi has remained private about showing her daughter's face. Despite this, the model has given glimpses into her many personality traits, such as her fashionable side—which has included matching swimsuits with mom and double denim attire—and her energetic side.

"She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," Gigi shared in a September interview with Sunday TODAY. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."

Gigi noted that when it comes to Khai's active habits, they are "practicing doing dangerous things carefully."

As a new mom, Gigi reflected on the experience of watching her "genius" daughter grow.

"It's so much fun," Gigi said at the time. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun."

The 27-year-old added, "She's a blessing."

