Why Real Housewives of Miami's Nicole Martin Hasn't Started Wedding Planning Yet

Watch : Nicole Martin Talks Wedding & RHOM Season 5

Nicole Martin isn't rushing down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and her longtime boyfriend Anthony Lopez got engaged nearly 10 months ago on New Year's Eve, but the reality star and anesthesiologist still doesn't have a wedding date. So what's the reason for the bridal planning holdup?

"We unexpectedly sold our home and we just bought a new house, so we're dealing with that," Nicole exclusively told E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16. "We're in the process of moving and remodeling so we focused our energy on that. We did have a fabulous engagement party, which you guys will see on the upcoming season. And I think once we get settled we'll focus on the wedding."

Unfortunately, fans won't get to see Nicole's new digs on RHOM's upcoming fifth season "because we actually sold right when we finished filming," she shared. "But hopefully if there's a next season you guys will get to see the remodel and the whole process."