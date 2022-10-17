Lamar Odom Responds to Criticism After Sharing He Misses "Best Friend" Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian's Second Baby

Lamar Odom is standing by his feelings.

The NBA star shared a message to critics after he posted a throwback photo of himself and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian to Facebook with the caption, "Missing my best friend #memoriesforlife."

"Didn't know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made," Lamar wrote under the since-deleted post, as captured by Instagram account @Theshaderoom."I'm human just like everyone else but I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that's ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family."

Though Lamar and Khloe's divorce was finalized in 2016 after they initially split in 2013, he has continued to express his feelings on the Good American co-founder and their former relationship.

During season three of Celebrity Big Brother, which premiered February, Lamar noted that when it came to Khloe, "I didn't treat that good woman right."

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence," the athlete said in a confessional at the time. "I'd tell her sorry for the fool I was."