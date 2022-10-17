True Thompson Gets in the Halloween Spirit With Spooky Gift From Aunt Kourtney and Uncle Travis

True Thompson and her cousins received Halloween-themed gingerbread houses from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just ahead of the spooky holiday. Take a look.

Watch: Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?

True Thompson is getting a head start on her Halloween candy.

Over the weekend, the 4-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated spooky season alongside her cousins in a backyard bash filled with ghoulish goodies. As seen in photos and videos shared on Instagram Stories, one of the sweet treats included a haunted gingerbread mansion gifted by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, which was decorated with Khloe and True's names, as well as the word "baby" to represent the newest member of their family.

As seen in one clip, little True couldn't help but to indulge in the sugary structure and giggled as she ran away with pumpkin gummy in her hand. Khloe captioned the video: "Thank you so much auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker."

Kim Kardashian and her kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—were also given their own gingerbread house adorned with their names. "Kourtney and Travis, thank you," she said on her own Instagram Stories. "So cute!"

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

But the festivities didn't stop there! Khloe also posted footage from the "cousin Halloween party," which featured a painting station and a build-your-own-slime table complete with spooktacular decorations. The Good American founder wrote in the caption, "Memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos."

Scroll on to see more cute photos of True, including all her snaps from her Halloween celebration!

Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

