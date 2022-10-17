Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director

Watch : Jesse Williams Teases Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one.

The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.

In an episode titled "When I Get to the Border," Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) pays a visit to Boston, where she reunites with Jackson. In addition to reprising his role, Williams will also direct the episode, his fourth Grey's directorial effort in total.

Debbie Allen, who plays Jackson's mom Catherine, will also appear in the episode.

When Grey's viewers last saw Jackson, he and April (Sarah Drew) sent fans swooning in a season 18 finale guest appearance, kissing in an elevator at Grey Sloan and confirming that their relationship was very much back on.

Earlier in the season, Jackson and April—or Japril, to Grey's devotees—packed up and left Seattle for Beantown with their daughter Harriet so Jackson could run his family's foundation.

However, don't get too excited, Japril-heads, because Sarah will not appear in the upcoming episode.