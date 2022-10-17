Everything that Led Up to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s First Joint Photo

In the end, kindness always wins.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were the talk of the town this weekend after the two women posed for their first-ever photographs together, officially putting to rest years' worth of rumors of an on-going feud over Justin Bieber. The surprising show of support and unity comes just weeks after Hailey gave an explosive tell-all interview addressing negative comments she's received over the years regarding the timeline of her marriage to Justin, whom she wed in 2018, months after his final breakup with Selena.
Selena and Hailey's cozy photos—taken at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15—were the first overt sign that the women were never the enemies fans made them out to be. They've spoken privately, Hailey recently revealed, and have subtly shown support for one another in various ways since then. But, you know what they say: A picture is worth a thousand words. And these ones? They said a lot.
So, to commemorate a moment that was eight years in the making, we're looking back on Selena and Hailey's journey to taking the photo that nearly broke the Internet...