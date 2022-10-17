Everything that Led Up to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s First Joint Photo

Hailey Speaks

This past September, Hailey squarely addressed all the rumors and confusion about the timeline of her and Justin's relationship during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever," Hailey said of the claims she dated Justin while he was still romancing Selena. "A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

And that reality is that "not one time" did their relationships ever overlap, according to the model.

"When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or, like, anything of that sort," Hailey stated, "he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."

She then drove the point home, explaining she had never been with him while he was in a "relationship with anybody," saying simply, "that's the end of it."

"I understand how it looks from the outside and there's a lot of perception there," she said. "But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door, they were not in a relationship at that time."