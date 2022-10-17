Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed

Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members.
The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
"He texted me the day of BravoCon and he said, 'Good luck. I miss you. I wish I was gonna be there with you,'" Reza Farahan exclusively told E! News on Oct. 16. "And I said, 'Wishing you the best. Miss you,' you know, 'Sending lots of love.'"
Mercedes "MJ" Javid revealed Mike also reached out to her ahead of the Bravo fan convention—which took place in NYC on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16—noting that "he was very happy that his case was dismissed."
According to Page Six, the charges were reportedly dropped after Mike cut a deal in the case. It is unconfirmed if Mike's fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen pressed the charges.
Not long after Mike's arrest, Shahs of Sunset was put on an "indefinite pause" by Bravo on April 7 after nine seasons. And while the network has yet to confirm if the series will return for season 10, the show's stars teased that we may see their small screen return sooner than later.
"People want us back, so I think we'll be back pretty soon," Reza told E! News. "I have a feeling you might see the three of us very soon."
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi echoed her co-star's words, adding, "We're working on something for everybody."
