Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed

Watch : Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022

Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members.

The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.

"He texted me the day of BravoCon and he said, 'Good luck. I miss you. I wish I was gonna be there with you,'" Reza Farahan exclusively told E! News on Oct. 16. "And I said, 'Wishing you the best. Miss you,' you know, 'Sending lots of love.'"

Mercedes "MJ" Javid revealed Mike also reached out to her ahead of the Bravo fan convention—which took place in NYC on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16—noting that "he was very happy that his case was dismissed."