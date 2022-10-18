Love Is Blind Season 3 Sneak Peek: One Contestant Opens Up While Another Does Jumping Jacks

Love may be blind—but it definitely can't sit still.
In this exclusive sneak peak of Love Is Blind season three, Bartise, a 27-year-old senior analyst, opens up about the difficulties in his parents' marriage to pod partner Raven, a 29-year-old pilates instructor. But, as he's telling the story of how his family ran into his mom's ex-fiancé, Raven begins doing a full-on gym routine on the other side of the wall, including reverse push-ups, a cat-cow stretch and jumping jacks.
"That was the beginning of the end for my parents' relationship" Bartise reflected after he finished the anecdote. "This is crazy that I felt comfortable enough saying that. I would never have thought in a million years I would feel comfortable enough that I would share that f--kin' story. I can't believe I just did!"
In response, Raven continued her jumping jacks, saying, "That's good. That's not even bad, but I see that that was hard for you, so thank you."
But don't think Bartise didn't notice Raven's exercise regimen, noting that he could hear her doing jumping jacks while he was speaking.
"I heard it during that story—that monologue I was telling," he said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Bartise gets as deep as he's ever gotten in his life, and the person that's listening to him is doing a f--king workout.'"
While we don't know too much about Bartise and Raven's relationship just yet, the Love Is Blind teaser, which dropped on Oct. 6, gives us a few hints. Bartise ultimately proposes to someone behind those pod walls, while Raven tells a mystery man that she doesn't want her "quality of living to suffer" if they get into a relationship.
Watch all the drama unfold when Love Is Blind season three premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.