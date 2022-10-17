Love Island UK’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran Break Up

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are no longer coupled up.
The duo, who came in second on season seven of Love Island UK, have reportedly split after more than a year of dating, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the outlet, the two are still living together in their Essex home but are making arrangements to go their separate ways. A source told them that there was "no wrongdoing," the couple has "simply grown apart."
E! News has reached out to reps for Chloe and Toby and have not heard back.
But not every relationship from the villa is gone: Chloe's Islander BFF, season seven winner Millie Court, has showered her in love during this time, taking her on Moroccan vacation. According to the Daily Mail, in a since-deleted tweet Oct. 16, Chloe, 27, wrote, "You know I f--ked off for a week to Morocco with Millie…yo all I had to say was I want to go and she did everything. Millie Court deserves the f--king world."
The reality star's social media activity has offered insight into the state of her relationship with Toby, 23, including an Oct. 3 tweet that said, "Looool bro I'm falling apart at the seams." Just five days later on Oct. 8, Chloe responded to a tweet from season five winner Amber Gill, saying she'd "wife" her up, to which a surprised Gill said, "What about tobes???"
Meanwhile, Toby retweeted a note on Oct. 12 that reads, "Your girl is suppose to be your princess, your bestfriend, and your biggest flex."
Now, the only on-screen couple from season seven of Love Island UK who remains together is Faye Winters and Teddy Soares, who came in third place. They have moved in with one another and recently adopted a puppy, according to a Sept. post.
Love Island UK returns in early 2023 with the series' second-ever winter edition, which will feature new host Maya Jama, who is taking the reins from Laura Whitmore. In the meantime, you can catch up on the show on Hulu.