See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin's Wrestling Team at University of Michigan

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took a trip to the Big House to support son Joaquin.
The couple showed off their University of Michigan spirit as they celebrated their youngest son, who along with the rest of the university's wrestling team, was honored for taking home the 2022 Big Ten championship during the Oct. 15 football game at Michigan Stadium (a.k.a. the Big House) against Penn State.
In the festive photo, Joaquin, 19, is flanked by his parents, with his arm over his dad's shoulder showing off his new championship ring. Ripa captioned the Oct. 16 Instagram: Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE #team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling"
Joaquin's parents weren't the only ones celebrating as several of Ripa's friends expressed their congratulations in the comments, with Chelsea Handler writing, "This is too cute," while Ripa's Hope & Faith co-star Faith Ford said, "Yaaaaayyy" and Consuelos' Riverdale co-star Casey Cott added, "Absolute legend."
Consuelos shared a photo of himself with his son as well as a close up of his championship ring to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 15.
Earlier this summer, Ripa—who also shares son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, with Consuelos—told E! News about her ventures to Michigan to see Joaquin wrestle, encountering the rite of passage of a teen not wanting to be seen with their parents.
"We came to see one of our son's sporting events at the University of Michigan and all we did was walk up to him," she said on Jul. 6. "We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.' And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"
More recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host got candid about the day she met her future husband—and the intense feelings she immediately had.
She shared exclusively with E! News on Sept. 22 that she knew Consuelos was the one from the day they met. "I don't know how I knew, but I knew that we would be together forever," she revealed. "I had a cognizant thought of that in my head, which still doesn't make any sense to me."
The Live Wire author added to Justin Sylvester that after meeting her All My Children co-star, she had very vivid dream. "We were on a plane together, flying to Rome, and we had a baby," she recalled. "We had a baby girl she had red footie pajamas. I am not kidding."