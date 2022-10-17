Exclusive

Jonathan Majors Breaks Down His Marvelous Health and Fitness Routine

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jonathan Majors revealed how he was able to get into shape for his viral Men’s Health magazine cover. Find out how you can get his abs below.

Jonathan Majors is giving us the secret to his 12-pack abs.

The Lovecraft Country star, 33, recently revealed how he was able to get into shape for his October cover story issue of Men's Health, which lit up the internet last week with social media users thirsting over his ripped physique. 

"Hard work," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the red carpet of the Academy Museum of Pictures Gala Oct. 15. "A lot of chicken and rice. A lot of turkey and rice. A lot of bison and rice. Eat a lot, pray a lot, sweat a lot, lift a lot, stretch a lot, sleep a lot."

When asked if that's how people can replicate his 12-pack, he quipped, "May take a little bit more of that—over a long period of time."

While a lot of people want to know about Jonathan's fitness journey, others are inquiring about his love life. 

The Emmy-nominated actor was then asked what he was looking for in his next relationship, however, he remained mum, saying, "Ooh. Great question."

Though Jonathan—who is set to star in Creed III and join the Marvel universe for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—may not want to open up about his love life, there is one special lady that he gushed over—Julia Roberts

Jonathan shared what he thinks about the Pretty Woman actress, 54, who was honored with the first-ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award Oct. 15

"I mean she just like makes you smile, doesn't she?" he told E! News. "America's sweetheart, goddess, powerhouse. The diversity of her career is something to be patterned after. She goes and is still going. She's incredible."

