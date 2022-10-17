Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With "Don't Come Home a Drinkin" Duet

Following the death of country star Loretta Lynn on Oct. 4, Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson honored her legacy with a special karaoke moment.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 17, 2022 5:56 PMTags
Kelly ClarksonDwayne JohnsonCelebrities
Watch: Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Nearly two weeks after the death of musical icon Loretta LynnKelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson teamed up for an incredible tribute.

During the Oct. 17 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair covered the late singer's track "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." Both Kelly and The Rock traded off verses throughout the performance, with the two harmonizing together during the chorus.

In the comments, fans expressed their surprise with Dwayne's knockout voice with one fan writing, "His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"

Another person praised the pair coming together for the moment. "This is unexpected, didn't know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly's high notes which she killed it once more," they said. "What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn."

photos
Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

Loretta passed away on October 4 at age 90. In a statement shared by her family online, they shared that she "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Over the course of her 60-year career, Loretta became a three-time Grammy winner for her many hits.

She and her husband Oliver Lynn were married nearly 50 years before his death in 1996. They are survived by four of their children: Clara, Ernest and twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen.

Loretta and Oliver also shared their daughter Betty Sue, who died in 2013 at the age of 64 from emphysema, and son Jack Benny, who drowned in 1984 at the age of 34.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Mercedes “MJ” Javid Shares Major Update on Where Tommy and Reza Stand

2

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

3

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

4

Janelle Monáe's Red Gown Is a Must-See at Glass Onion Premiere

5

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

Latest News

H&M Holiday Shop: Get Fashionable Looks & Gifts for as Low as $13

Love Island UK’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran Break Up

Janelle Monáe's Red Gown Is a Must-See at Glass Onion Premiere

See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin's Wrestling Team

Exclusive

Jonathan Majors Breaks Down His Marvelous Health and Fitness Routine

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Burglary Case

See How Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honored Loretta Lynn