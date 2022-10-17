Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With "Don't Come Home a Drinkin" Duet

Watch : Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Nearly two weeks after the death of musical icon Loretta Lynn, Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson teamed up for an incredible tribute.

During the Oct. 17 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair covered the late singer's track "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." Both Kelly and The Rock traded off verses throughout the performance, with the two harmonizing together during the chorus.

In the comments, fans expressed their surprise with Dwayne's knockout voice with one fan writing, "His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"

Another person praised the pair coming together for the moment. "This is unexpected, didn't know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly's high notes which she killed it once more," they said. "What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn."