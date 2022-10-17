Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons

Watch : Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

This news will make you say, "D'oh!"

Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.

"I think this is as good as it gets in life," Drew says in the Oct. 17 clip. "It doesn't get better than The Simpsons. There's a reason it's been on 33 years—the longest-running show in television history. It's 'cause we all need this. It's so funny, and so full of heart and humanity."

Later in the clip, Drew called the spot, which aired during The Simpsons' Oct. 16 episode, a "dream realized." She also included a small snippet of her recording the scene, which included Drew begging Marge to join The Drew Barrymore Show herself.

"Oh, Marge!" she exclaims. "Are you sure you won't come work for me? You know our show has a zero tolerance for bad vibes!"