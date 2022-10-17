Exclusive

Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County

Taylor Armstrong is making history as the first Real Housewives star to change cities by joining RHOC for season 17. Hear what she revealed has been the most difficult part of filming.

By Paige Strout Oct 17, 2022 4:28 PMTags
Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history.

Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.

"I'm catching up on backstories," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 15. "I'm catching up on years and years of friendships and drama and trauma. And so, just trying to figure out where I feel I can be helpful, and also just trying to listen and find out what really happened. And everyone has a different opinion, so I think that's the hardest part."

But learning her RHOC history also aligns with the "most fun" part of filming for the 51-year-old, which is getting to hang out with her new Bravo co-stars.

"They're a blast," she said. "I've known Tamra [Judge]. We did Ultimate Girls Trip together. I've known Heather [Dubrow] socially. And so, getting to know Emily [Simpson] and Gina [Kirschenheiter] and Shannon [Storms Beador] better, it's just been really fun."

As a RHOBH alum, Taylor also weighed in on some of the show's recent season 12 drama on the BravoCon red carpet, particularly the ongoing issues between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. The pair have had a rocky season, especially after Kathy supposedly insulted Kyle and her family during a "meltdown" on the group's Aspen trip this season.

"Sisters have friction and Housewives have friction, so it just was kind of a recipe for disaster," Taylor said. "And it hurts my heart because I love them both."

Hear more from Taylor in the full interview above.

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

