Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch : Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022

Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history.

Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.

"I'm catching up on backstories," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 15. "I'm catching up on years and years of friendships and drama and trauma. And so, just trying to figure out where I feel I can be helpful, and also just trying to listen and find out what really happened. And everyone has a different opinion, so I think that's the hardest part."

But learning her RHOC history also aligns with the "most fun" part of filming for the 51-year-old, which is getting to hang out with her new Bravo co-stars.