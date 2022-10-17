Why Drew Barrymore Hasn’t Had an “Intimate Relationship” Since 2016 Breakup With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

Watch : Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

Drew Barrymore is setting the record straight about her love life.

The talk show host opened up about her views on intimacy after she said she was recently approached by a woman who accused her of hating sex.

"At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up," she wrote in an Oct. 16 blog post. "I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures!!"

Drew—who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman—said that after her 2016 divorce, she shifted her focus to her children and became more guarded.

"Now, because I can't get in the time machine and change my history, so I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I have lived! I lived a very rich, full life," she continued. "However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters."