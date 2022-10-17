This Baublebar Disney Halloween Earring Set Was Made for You & Your Bestie

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

What's better than one pair of Disney Halloween Earrings from Baublebar? Two pairs for the same price. Right now, you can score this wickedly cute set of Baublebar Disney Halloween BFF Earrings from HSN and celebrate spooky season in style. The pair includes one set of Mickey Mouse Vampire Stud Earrings, and one set of Mickey Mouse Wizard Stud Earrings.

Of course, you don't have to share them with a friend; you're totally allowed to mix and match the sparkly studs to make a look your own. You can even wear both pairs at once to show people what you're made of. Either way, HSN is the only place you can buy this set, as they're an exclusive.

Each pair is gold-toned, includes multicolor enamel, has cubic zirconia-accented details, and is topped with pink and black glass stones. They're equal parts sweet, stylish, and totally seasonal. So if you're interested, I'd say grab them now. Before Wizard Mickey makes them...disappear!